Intersect Capital LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

