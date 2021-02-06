Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $23.65. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 309,823 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

