Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.16 ($2.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISP shares. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

