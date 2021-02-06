Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Reduced by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $389.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

