Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $762.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

