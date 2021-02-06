Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Well Done LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 464.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

