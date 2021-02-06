Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 27,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter.

