Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 1,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.