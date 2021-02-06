Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,112,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $332.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

