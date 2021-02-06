Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84. 1,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

