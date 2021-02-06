Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,957,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,834,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

