Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,834,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

