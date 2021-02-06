Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 3,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

