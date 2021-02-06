Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.20% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

