Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Tops $17.11 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $50,879.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01190306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.93 or 0.06245012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014310 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

