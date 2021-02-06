Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $18,224.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01151046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.06321971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022708 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

