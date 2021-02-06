IONChain Hits Market Capitalization of $237,872.04 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. IONChain has a total market cap of $237,872.04 and approximately $5,506.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IONChain has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

