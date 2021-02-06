Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:ZRRRF) Stock Price Up 28.3%

Ionic Brands Corp (OTCMKTS:ZRRRF)’s stock price rose 28.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 18,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 341,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:ZRRRF)

There is no company description available for Ionic Brands Corp.

