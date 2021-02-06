IOST 24-Hour Volume Tops $408.70 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. IOST has a total market cap of $331.62 million and approximately $408.70 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

