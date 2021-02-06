IOTA One Day Volume Hits $209.84 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $209.84 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00072047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

