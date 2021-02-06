IoTeX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36.21 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $134.81 million and approximately $36.21 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01190306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.93 or 0.06245012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014310 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.