iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.20

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.20 and traded as high as $31.44. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 15,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.32% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.20

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.20 and traded as high as $31.44. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 15,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.32% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.