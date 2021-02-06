iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Trading Down 1.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.60. 4,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.