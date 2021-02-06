IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of IPG Photonics worth $82,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,304,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $27,810,896. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

IPGP stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.99.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.