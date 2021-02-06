IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises about 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $238.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

