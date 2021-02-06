IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Up 0.7%

IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 5,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.