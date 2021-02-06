IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $2.26

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and $167,873.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.01174679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.09 or 0.06378806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

