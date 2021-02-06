IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $186.10. 932,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

