IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 31.3% Higher This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. IRISnet has a market cap of $79.53 million and $19.41 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,454,713 coins and its circulating supply is 950,946,502 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

