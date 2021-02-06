IRISnet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.77 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $78.46 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00179213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063126 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00231928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,533,427 coins and its circulating supply is 950,996,680 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

