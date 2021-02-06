iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,562.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.