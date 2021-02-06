iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

