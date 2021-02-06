iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

