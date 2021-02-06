iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,773. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

