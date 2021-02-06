iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

