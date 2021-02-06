iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.53. 107,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 110,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.34% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

