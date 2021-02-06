iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.15. Approximately 30,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 52,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.