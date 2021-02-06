iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOK) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOK) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

