iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.24 and last traded at $165.90. Approximately 17,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

