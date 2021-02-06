iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

