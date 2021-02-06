iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) shares were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 12,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

