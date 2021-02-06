iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,964,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $305.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.14. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $305.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

