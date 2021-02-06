iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

ACWI opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

