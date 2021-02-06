iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $94.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26.

