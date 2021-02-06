iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.99. Approximately 28,708 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

