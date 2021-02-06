iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.09. 12,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 15,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

