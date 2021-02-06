iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $86,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

