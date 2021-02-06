iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 112,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 55,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.