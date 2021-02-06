iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)’s share price were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 2,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 3,335.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

