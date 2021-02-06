iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

